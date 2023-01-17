The best moments from the fifth Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards

Here's what went down at this year's event

On January 16, the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returned for its fifth annual edition to give recognition to the amazing talent from the city's diverse bar scene. From the endless cocktails and canapes, to the numerous awards handed out, it was a night to remember.



Thanks to all of our wonderful guests, we had a blast. And if you couldn't make it this time; don’t worry, there's always next year. Curious about what we went down? Keep scrolling to watch the highlights from the event and check out the best moments from the award ceremony.

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung I Time Out Bar Awards 2022 winners

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung

This year, we invited some of Hong Kong’s top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel and help us crown the winners in 14 categories, including new awards such as Best Wine Bar, Best Sustainable Cocktail, and the Trailblazer Award. Click here to check out this year's full list of winners!



Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Winner of Bar of the Year presented by Martell, Argo with marketing director of Pernod Ricard Hong Kong and Macau Tony Atayde

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Winner of Bartender of the Year presented by Monkey 47, Gagan Gurung with marketing director of Pernod Ricard Hong Kong and Macau Tony Atayde

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Best Restaurant Bar winner Clarence with Time Out APAC managing director Elise Bucholtz

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Best Rooftop Bar winner Aqua with Time Out regional content director Nicole-Marie Ng

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Rising Star winner Kenzo Lee of 25:00 with Time Out regional content director Nicole-Marie Ng

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Winner of Best Cocktail Programme presented by Fever-Tree, DarkSide's Art of Mahjong

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Reader's Choice award winner Argo with Time Out Bar Awards 2022 judge and Cathay Pacific Airways' Director of Customer Lifestyle Paul Smitton

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Best Wine Bar winner Somm with Time Out regional content director Nicole-Marie Ng

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Trailblazer Award winner Jay Khan of Coa

On the night, we also had a selection of canapes courtesy of our official event partner, Popinjays, delectable oysters courtesy of Dibba Bay, sliced Iberico ham from Joselito, free-flow Betsy Beer courtesy of Cathay, and Hong Kong-inspired cocktails from Pernod Ricard’s Martell, Monkey 47, Bar World of Tomorrow, and Nikka Whisky, Fever Tree, and Vichy Catalan Water. Popinjays’ in-house DJs kept the buzzing energy running high throughout the night.

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Ham carving station provided by Joselito

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Guests at oyster bar provided by Dibba Bay

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Canapes provided by Popinjays

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Popinjays' DJ entertaining the crowd with funky beats

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Nikka Whisky's cocktail Golden Times

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Monkey 47's cocktail Naicha 47

Photograph: Joshua Lin Martell's cocktail Soar Beyond Lemon Tea

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Monkey 47's cocktail Bramble Express

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Tonic Water, Ginger Beer and Madagascan Cola made with Fever-Tree products

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Time Out Bar Awards 2022 sponsor Vichy Catalan Water

Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Martell's drink trolley

