time out bar awards 2022
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung

The best moments from the fifth Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards

Here's what went down at this year's event

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
On January 16, the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returned for its fifth annual edition to give recognition to the amazing talent from the city's diverse bar scene. From the endless cocktails and canapes, to the numerous awards handed out, it was a night to remember.

Thanks to all of our wonderful guests, we had a blast. And if you couldn't make it this time; don't worry, there's always next year. Curious about what we went down? Keep scrolling to watch the highlights from the event and check out the best moments from the award ceremony.

time out bar awards 2022 winners group photo
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung I Time Out Bar Awards 2022 winners
time out bar awards 2022
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung
time out bar awards 2022
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung

This year, we invited some of Hong Kong's top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel and help us crown the winners in 14 categories, including new awards such as Best Wine Bar, Best Sustainable Cocktail, and the Trailblazer Award. Click here to check out this year's full list of winners!

time out bar awards 2022 bar of the year (with sponsor)
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Winner of Bar of the Year presented by Martell, Argo with marketing director of Pernod Ricard Hong Kong and Macau Tony Atayde
time out bar awards 2022 bartender of the year
Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Winner of Bartender of the Year presented by Monkey 47, Gagan Gurung with marketing director of Pernod Ricard Hong Kong and Macau Tony Atayde
time out bar awards 2022 best restaurant bar winner
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Best Restaurant Bar winner Clarence with Time Out APAC managing director Elise Bucholtz
time out bar awards best rooftop bar winner
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Best Rooftop Bar winner Aqua with Time Out regional content director Nicole-Marie Ng
time out bar awards 2022 rising star winner
Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Rising Star winner Kenzo Lee of 25:00 with Time Out regional content director Nicole-Marie Ng
time out bar awards best cocktail programme
Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Winner of Best Cocktail Programme presented by Fever-Tree, DarkSide's Art of Mahjong
time out bar awards 2022 reader's choice winner
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Reader's Choice award winner Argo with Time Out Bar Awards 2022 judge and Cathay Pacific Airways' Director of Customer Lifestyle Paul Smitton
time out bar awards 2022 best wine bar winner
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Best Wine Bar winner Somm with Time Out regional content director Nicole-Marie Ng
time out bar awards 2022 trailblazer award winner
Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Trailblazer Award winner Jay Khan of Coa

On the night, we also had a selection of canapes courtesy of our official event partner, Popinjays, delectable oysters courtesy of Dibba Bay, sliced Iberico ham from Joselito, free-flow Betsy Beer courtesy of Cathay, and Hong Kong-inspired cocktails from Pernod Ricard's Martell, Monkey 47, Bar World of Tomorrow, and Nikka Whisky, Fever Tree, and Vichy Catalan Water. Popinjays' in-house DJs kept the buzzing energy running high throughout the night.

time out bar awards 2022 ham carving station
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Ham carving station provided by Joselito
time out bar awards 2022
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Guests at oyster bar provided by Dibba Bay
time out bar awards 2022
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Canapes provided by Popinjays
time out bar awards 2022 dj
Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung Popinjays' DJ entertaining the crowd with funky beats
time out bar awards 2022 Nikka Whisky cocktail
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Nikka Whisky's cocktail Golden Times
time out bar awards 2022 Monkey 47 sponsor
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Monkey 47's cocktail Naicha 47
time out bar awards 2022
Photograph: Joshua Lin Martell's cocktail Soar Beyond Lemon Tea
time out bar awards 2022 Monkey 47 sponsor
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Monkey 47's cocktail Bramble Express
time out bar awards 2022 sponsor FeverTree
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Tonic Water, Ginger Beer and Madagascan Cola made with Fever-Tree products
time out bar awards 2022 water sponsor
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Time Out Bar Awards 2022 sponsor Vichy Catalan Water
time out bar awards 2022 Martell sponsor
Photograph: Chiu Pak Cheung Martell's drink trolley

Want to join in on the fun? Don't worry, we'll be planning more Time Out experiences in the upcoming months. Sign up for our newsletter and be the first one to hear the news about our next events.

