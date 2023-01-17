The best moments from the fifth Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards

On January 16, the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returned for its fifth annual edition to give recognition to the amazing talent from the city's diverse bar scene. From the endless cocktails and canapes, to the numerous awards handed out, it was a night to remember. Thanks to all of our wonderful guests, we had a blast. And if you couldn't make it this time; don’t worry, there's always next year. Curious about what we went down? Keep scrolling to watch the highlights from the event and check out the best moments from the award ceremony.
This year, we invited some of Hong Kong’s top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel and help us crown the winners in 14 categories, including new awards such as Best Wine Bar, Best Sustainable Cocktail, and the Trailblazer Award. Click here to check out this year's full list of winners!
On the night, we also had a selection of canapes courtesy of our official event partner, Popinjays, delectable oysters courtesy of Dibba Bay, sliced Iberico ham from Joselito, free-flow Betsy Beer courtesy of Cathay, and Hong Kong-inspired cocktails from Pernod Ricard’s Martell, Monkey 47, Bar World of Tomorrow, and Nikka Whisky, Fever Tree, and Vichy Catalan Water. Popinjays’ in-house DJs kept the buzzing energy running high throughout the night.
