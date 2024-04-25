Sitting within the Auberge Discovery Bay hotel, The Bounty offers live sports broadcasts, entertainment such as television and pool tables, as well as a private room. The bar has a regularly refreshed range of offers such as free-flow packages of wines, bubbly, bottled beers, non-alcoholic options, and bar snacks. These tend to be a good deal, so keep an eye out.
The Bounty Entertainment & Sports Bar
Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, 88 Siena Ave, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
