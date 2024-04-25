Hong Kong
The Bounty Entertainment & Sports Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Discovery Bay
The Bounty Entertainment & Sports Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong
Time Out says

Sitting within the Auberge Discovery Bay hotel, The Bounty offers live sports broadcasts, entertainment such as television and pool tables, as well as a private room. The bar has a regularly refreshed range of offers such as free-flow packages of wines, bubbly, bottled beers, non-alcoholic options, and bar snacks. These tend to be a good deal, so keep an eye out.

Address:
Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, 88 Siena Ave, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
