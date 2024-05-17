The Cloakroom is a hidden speakeasy-style lesbian bar that offers an intimate atmosphere and a focus on skillfully crafted, Instagram-worthy cocktails. The bar regularly hosts a lineup of events, including stand-up comedy, live music, and karaoke nights. Be sure to keep an eye on their social media to stay updated on what they have coming up.
The Cloakroom
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 15/F, L'Hart, 487-489 Lockhart Rd, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 6514 7626
- Opening hours:
- Sun-Tue 3pm-12am (by appointment) Wed-Sat 3pm-late
