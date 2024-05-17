Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Cloakroom

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
  1. The Cloakroom
    Photograph: Courtesy The Cloakroom
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. The Cloakroom
    Photograph: Courtesy The Cloakroom
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. The Cloakroom
    Photograph: Courtesy The Cloakroom
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The Cloakroom
    Photograph: Courtesy The Cloakroom
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

The Cloakroom is a hidden speakeasy-style lesbian bar that offers an intimate atmosphere and a focus on skillfully crafted, Instagram-worthy cocktails. The bar regularly hosts a lineup of events, including stand-up comedy, live music, and karaoke nights. Be sure to keep an eye on their social media to stay updated on what they have coming up.

Details

Address:
15/F, L'Hart, 487-489 Lockhart Rd, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6514 7626
Opening hours:
Sun-Tue 3pm-12am (by appointment) Wed-Sat 3pm-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.