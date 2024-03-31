The Daily Tot’s new cocktail menu

Time Out says

Celebrate the rich history of rum and be transported back to 1655

The Cuban-inspired bar located in Central rolls out 1655 Edition, a new cocktail menu that transports you back to the 17th century when the journey of rum first began. This groundbreaking collection is the masterpiece of The Daily Tot’s bar manager Maikal Gurung, who adopts techniques such as flash blending, carbonation, acid adjustment, and tinctures to transform vintage classic cocktails into a range of highly anticipated creations.

Must-trys include O.G Tai Tai, a futuristic twist on the classic Mai Tai blended with calamansi, sweet potato, and toasted coconut Nusa Cana spiced rum. Crafted with Black Tears Super Dry Rum from Cuba, Spicy Colada is another great choice infused for 48 hours with lemongrass, bell pepper, galangal, kaffir lime, pineapple juice, and coconut milk for perfectly balanced heat, spice, and tropical flavours. The menu also features a selection of rums sourced from Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and other regions of the world.

Available from now until March 2024, make your reservation online today.