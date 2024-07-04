Quinary's Antonio Lai and his former colleague Samuel Kwok are opening a new venue on Hollywood Road this July. The bar will blend both bartenders' contrasting yet complementary cocktail styles. Antonio, known as the pioneer of molecular mixology in Hong Kong, focuses on theatrical mixology using modern machinery and equipment, while Samuel builds on classic and traditional mixology techniques. The Opposites' menu will present cocktails in a paired format, featuring both contrasting styles of mixology.
