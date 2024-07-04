Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. The Opposites/Justin Lim
    Photograph: Courtesy The Opposites/Justin Lim
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. The Opposites/Justin Lim
    Photograph: Courtesy The Opposites/Justin Lim Samuel Kwok and Antonio Lai
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

The Opposites

Advertising

Time Out says

Quinary's Antonio Lai and his former colleague Samuel Kwok are opening a new venue on Hollywood Road this July. The bar will blend both bartenders' contrasting yet complementary cocktail styles. Antonio, known as the pioneer of molecular mixology in Hong Kong, focuses on theatrical mixology using modern machinery and equipment, while Samuel builds on classic and traditional mixology techniques. The Opposites' menu will present cocktails in a paired format, featuring both contrasting styles of mixology.

Details

Address
LG/F, Hilltop Plaza, 49 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.