Located on Old Bailey Street, The Pontiac is a dive bar that provides a wildly energetic atmosphere you won’t forget. A night here entails singing along to nostalgic tunes, throwing back countless drinks, and letting loose. The Pontiac’s menu is full of fuss-free cocktails that are bold, unapologetic, and fun – just like the bar’s staff. Come for the drinks, stay for the vibes.
The Pontiac
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 13 Old Bailey Street
- Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2521 2033
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 4pm-1am, Sat-Sun 2pm-1am
