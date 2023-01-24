Hong Kong
Hong Kong

The Pontiac

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho
The Pontiac Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Pontiac
Located on Old Bailey Street, The Pontiac is a dive bar that provides a wildly energetic atmosphere you won’t forget. A night here entails singing along to nostalgic tunes, throwing back countless drinks, and letting loose. The Pontiac’s menu is full of fuss-free cocktails that are bold, unapologetic, and fun – just like the bar’s staff. Come for the drinks, stay for the vibes.

Address:
13 Old Bailey Street
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2521 2033
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 4pm-1am, Sat-Sun 2pm-1am
