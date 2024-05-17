Hong Kong
Timeout

The Shady Acres

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho
  • Recommended
Stumble onto Peel Street to find this neighbourhood drinking den that keeps visitors returning for their friendly service, and most importantly, great drinks paired with finger-licking bites. Aside from the cocktails on their menu, Shady Acres regularly offers spiked frozen slushies, so be sure to ask the bar staff for the creation of the day.

Details

Address:
G/F, 46 Peel St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9220 4344
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 5pm-1am, Sat-Sun 3pm-1am
