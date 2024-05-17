Stumble onto Peel Street to find this neighbourhood drinking den that keeps visitors returning for their friendly service, and most importantly, great drinks paired with finger-licking bites. Aside from the cocktails on their menu, Shady Acres regularly offers spiked frozen slushies, so be sure to ask the bar staff for the creation of the day.
The Shady Acres
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- G/F, 46 Peel St, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9220 4344
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 5pm-1am, Sat-Sun 3pm-1am
