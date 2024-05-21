Time Out says

Visit this brand-new cocktail and entertainment bar on your next night out in Wan Chai

Wan Chai’s large-scale multi-experience restaurant, Sophia Loren Hong Kong, has officially opened The Stage, a cocktail bar and live entertainment space. This bar boasts a luxurious atmosphere accentuated by interior decor such as marble tables, suede furniture, and gold detailing. What’s more, The Stage also holds a secret hidden bar for VIP guests, which can only be accessed with a special key from the bar’s reception.

Sophia Loren Hong Kong’s beverage director, Benjamin Boyce, has curated a selection of signature cocktails for The Stage. Guests can look forward to trying tipples such as Unforgettable, a Tanqueray gin-based cocktail with chamomile and honey; Milestones, made with Bulleit Bourbon and Campari; as well as Coffee Cold made with cold brew coffee and Pampero Blanco.

The Wan Chai-based bar will also provide a variety of live entertainment for guests to enjoy. Catch live jazz performances from local and international artists every Wednesday and Thursday; electrifying DJ sets every Friday and Saturday as well as public holiday eve; stand-up comedy during Saturday brunch; and drag performances on the first Sunday of every month.