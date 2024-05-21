Hong Kong
The Stage

The Stage

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai
  1. sophia loren the stage
    Photograph: Courtesy The Stage
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. sophia loren the stage
    Photograph: Courtesy The Stage
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. sophia loren the stage
    Photograph: Courtesy The Stage
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. sophia loren the stage blue room
    Photograph: Courtesy The Stage
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. sophia loren the stage blue room
    Photograph: Courtesy The Stage
    PreviousNext
    /5
Time Out says

Visit this brand-new cocktail and entertainment bar on your next night out in Wan Chai

Wan Chai’s large-scale multi-experience restaurant, Sophia Loren Hong Kong, has officially opened The Stage, a cocktail bar and live entertainment space. This bar boasts a luxurious atmosphere accentuated by interior decor such as marble tables, suede furniture, and gold detailing. What’s more, The Stage also holds a secret hidden bar for VIP guests, which can only be accessed with a special key from the bar’s reception. 

Sophia Loren Hong Kong’s beverage director, Benjamin Boyce, has curated a selection of signature cocktails for The Stage. Guests can look forward to trying tipples such as Unforgettable, a Tanqueray gin-based cocktail with chamomile and honey; Milestones, made with Bulleit Bourbon and Campari; as well as Coffee Cold made with cold brew coffee and Pampero Blanco. 

The Wan Chai-based bar will also provide a variety of live entertainment for guests to enjoy. Catch live jazz performances from local and international artists every Wednesday and Thursday; electrifying DJ sets every Friday and Saturday as well as public holiday eve; stand-up comedy during Saturday brunch; and drag performances on the first Sunday of every month. 

Details

Address:
60-66 Johnston Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3594 6302
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 3pm-12am, Fri and public holidays 3pm-2am, Sat 12pm-2am
