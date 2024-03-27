Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sophia Loren House

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  1. sophia loren house
    Photograph: Courtesy Sophia Loren House
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. sophia loren house
    Photograph: Courtesy Sophia Loren House
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. sophia loren house
    Photograph: Courtesy Sophia Loren House
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Wan Chai’s century-old Woo Cheong Pawn Shop is set to reopen as Sophia Loren House. The four-storey monument will be revitalised with a brand new look, which celebrates the iconic Italian actress’ legacy and captures the spirit of ‘la dolce vita’ made famous by Italian film director Federico Fellini in the 60s and 70s. The grand reopening of the Pawn Shop will dazzle visitors with four brand-new venues. Step into Sophia Loren Pizzeria, a casual Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant; or Casa Sophia Loren, a sophisticated Italian eatery that dishes up classic seafood plates. The venue will also offer Stage, a live performance space that captures the nostalgia of the 70s; as well as the Pellicola Rooftop, a romantic al fresco spot that’s perfect for evening cocktails while overlooking Wan Chai’s tramways and Johnston Road. Find more information about Sophia Loren House here

Details

Address:
Woo Cheong Pawn House, 62 Johnston Rd, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.