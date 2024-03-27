Time Out says

Wan Chai’s century-old Woo Cheong Pawn Shop is set to reopen as Sophia Loren House. The four-storey monument will be revitalised with a brand new look, which celebrates the iconic Italian actress’ legacy and captures the spirit of ‘la dolce vita’ made famous by Italian film director Federico Fellini in the 60s and 70s. The grand reopening of the Pawn Shop will dazzle visitors with four brand-new venues. Step into Sophia Loren Pizzeria, a casual Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant; or Casa Sophia Loren, a sophisticated Italian eatery that dishes up classic seafood plates. The venue will also offer Stage, a live performance space that captures the nostalgia of the 70s; as well as the Pellicola Rooftop, a romantic al fresco spot that’s perfect for evening cocktails while overlooking Wan Chai’s tramways and Johnston Road. Find more information about Sophia Loren House here.