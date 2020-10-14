Time Out says

Tucked away inside Mexican restaurant 11 Westside is the cocktail bar, The Wilshire. As you step inside, your attention will immediately be drawn to the walls lined with bottles from floor to ceiling, with a pool table slap in the middle of the action. Combined with the bar’s warm wooden accents, the atmosphere here is both sophisticated and inviting. Whatever you’re in the mood for, the bartenders are able to whip up any classic and modern classic cocktails, so there’s something to suit every palate.