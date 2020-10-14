Hong Kong
Timeout

The Wilshire

  • Bars and pubs
  • Kennedy Town
  1. The Wilshire
    Photograph: Calvin Sit
  2. Drinks at The Wilshire
    Photograph: Calvin Sit
  3. The Wilshire
    Photo: Calvin SitDrinks at The Wilshire
Hidden bar in Kennedy Town offering a top-notch, no-nonsense cocktail experience

Tucked away inside Mexican restaurant 11 Westside is the cocktail bar, The Wilshire. As you step inside, your attention will immediately be drawn to the walls lined with bottles from floor to ceiling, with a pool table slap in the middle of the action. Combined with the bar’s warm wooden accents, the atmosphere here is both sophisticated and inviting. Whatever you’re in the mood for, the bartenders are able to whip up any classic and modern classic cocktails, so there’s something to suit every palate.

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong

Details

Address:
1/F, The Hudson
(inside 11 Westside)
11 Davis Street, Kennedy Town
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Thu-Sat 8pm-1am
