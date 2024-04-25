Housed in the al fresco dining area near the ferry pier, Three Sheets Marquee Bar brings in live music performances from Fridays to the weekends. Along with the sea barely a stone’s throw away, the lively atmosphere makes it the perfect spot to down a few beers or cocktails while dancing the night away.
Three Sheets Marquee Bar
Shop G06, G/F, D'Deck, 8-12 Plaza Ln, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
