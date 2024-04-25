Hong Kong
Three Sheets Marquee Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Discovery Bay
Three Sheets Marquee Bar Discovery Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Three Sheets Marquee Bar / Facebook
Time Out says

Housed in the al fresco dining area near the ferry pier, Three Sheets Marquee Bar brings in live music performances from Fridays to the weekends. Along with the sea barely a stone’s throw away, the lively atmosphere makes it the perfect spot to down a few beers or cocktails while dancing the night away.

Details

Address:
Shop G06, G/F, D’Deck, 8-12 Plaza Ln, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
