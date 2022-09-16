Hong Kong
Uncle Ming’s

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai
  1. Uncle Ming's
  2. Uncle Ming's, whisky bar
  3. Uncle Ming's, whisky bar
A whisky bar atop hotel AKI Hong Kong – MGallery

Located in the Wan Chai area on the 25th floor of AKI Hong Kong – MGallery, Uncle Ming's is a whisky bar that serves quality whisky from around the world, complemented by city skyline views.

Enjoy a dram or flights of whisky from 80 prized international labels and rare single malts from six Scotland regions – Highlands, Speyside, Lowlands, Campbeltown, Islay, and Islands – and bottles from countries like Japan, Taiwan, France, India, and the United States. Whether you're into Japanese whiskies, bourbon, and other premium malts, you can explore various whisky distilling countries through a range of flights – served on custom-made boards made from whisky barrels – that allow you to taste four to six 20mls of liquid gold. The bar's Around the World whisky flight showcases six servings, including Paul John, a peated dram from India, Chateau d'Arche Blended Malt Whisky, a blended malt whisky from France, and Hibiki Harmony Japanese single malt.

Cocktail enthusiasts can also sample a selection of signature cocktails. Start with the refreshing smoked Oolongtini with flavours of oolong and pomelo before moving on to a boozy Boulevardier made with Baker's Whisky, vermouth, and Campari. For intimate gatherings, Uncle Ming's private room, which displays the owner's rare whisky collection, is the perfect area to book. The bar also provides a bottle-keep service to store unfinished portions of your bottle purchases for your later visit. 

Details

Address:
25/F, Aki Hong Kong - MGallery, 239 Jaffe Rd, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2121 5023
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu & Sun 5pm-12am, Fri-Sat 5pm-1am
