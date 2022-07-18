Time Out says

A brand new boutique hotel under the MGallery Hotel Collection of Accor Group, Aki Hong Kong – Mgallery is located in the bustling neighbourhood of Wan Chai, just a short walk from Causeway Bay and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. There are 173 rooms at the hotel, each designed with a minimalist aesthetic featuring lofty ceilings, natural wood tones, and large windows offering spectacular city views. The hotel also has 20 signature Japanese-style tatami rooms with sumptuous mattresses on tatami floors that will make you feel as though you’ve been whisked away to the land of Japan. Other hotel features include a petite garden, co-working space, 24-hour gym, and a Lobby Lounge where a selection of fresh detox juices and organic food are available for those on the go.

On the food and drink front, executive chef Keith Chan is at the helm of Tangram. Guests can dig into a range of breakfasts and bento box lunches by day, and ‘Japas’ – a Japanese take on Spanish tapas – at night. Those looking for a nightcap can enjoy drinks at Tangram’s sake bar, or head to the 25th floor where Uncle Ming’s whisky bar is perched. Guests can enjoy an extensive array of more than 80 international whiskies including rare single malts, along with sake, fine wines, and champagne. The bar also has private cellars for guests to store their favourite bottles and a sommelier on-site to guide guests through tasting rituals.

If you’re hoping to explore nearby neighbourhoods during your stay, follow our ultimate neighbourhood guide to Wan Chai and Happy Valley.