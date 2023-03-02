Hong Kong
Vista Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    Photograph: Courtesy Vista Bar
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    Eight Shades of Red cocktails
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    Beet Me Softly
    Hasta La Vista
    Nitro-Negroni Ice Cream
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Time Out says

Watch the video below for a first look:

Following the opening of Aqua Restaurant Group’s Italian restaurant, Vista, at One Peking in Tsim Sha Tsui, the venue also opened a bar on the 30th floor in collaboration with Campari. Along with panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, expect a truly Italian aperitivo experience, complete with craft cocktails prepared by the group’s creative bar director Lorenzo Coppola. Guests can indulge in Italian dishes from the restaurant and sip on various Negroni riffs or order drinks from their Eight Shades of Red menu. Drink highlights include the refreshing, rum-based Hemingway Hi ($150), the punchy Hasta La Vista made with tequila with clarified mango and papaya ($170), a blend of savoury and sweet Peking (One) Duck ($160) made with duck fat and tamarind washed mezcal, and fun dessert-like treats like the WTF (Wild Turkey Frappe) ($150) and a delicious Nitro-Negroni Ice Cream ($220) served with vermouth caviar. 

Details

Address:
30/F, One Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2778 3255
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 6pm-12am, Fri-Sun 6pm-1am
