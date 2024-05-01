Hong Kong
Timeout

  1. Mondrian Hong Kong Avoca
    Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong Avoca
  2. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Leone Martini
  3. Dara
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  4. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Kinsman
  5. Mostly Harmless
    Peach I Photograph: Courtesy Mostly Harmless
Win tickets to the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2024 and vouchers from your favourite bars

Don’t miss out on this giveaway!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with OCBC Hong Kong
Time Out Hong Kong collaborates with the premier financial services group OCBC Hong Kong to offer you exceptional experiences in the city. Starting this month we will roll out a series of treats and perks for our readers, allowing you to delve into the best Hong Kong has to offer. 

On May 9, stay tuned to Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong’s Instagram account @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK as we kick off giveaways as part of our extended programmes for the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2024. Get ready to mingle with the city’s bar stars, as we're offering 15 sets of tickets to the awards ceremony on May 21, 2024, happening at House Studio, Soho House Hong Kong. Each set will include two tickets to our Bar Awards, along with 10 buy-one-get-one-free drinks or snacks vouchers (valid from May 20 to June 20, 2024), which you can use at participating Hong Kong bars: Avoca, Bar Leone, Dara, Kinsman, and Mostly Harmless.

There will be seven more surprises that we have in store for you so keep an eye out for announcements in the following months. 

Here's how to win:

1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram.

2) Like the contest photo, tag the person you want to share this giveaway with and tell us what you love most about Hong Kong’s dynamic bar scene in one to two sentences, 20 to 40 words.

3) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed.

Terms and conditions apply

