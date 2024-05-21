Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Time Out Bar Awards 2024

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho House, Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
Bar Awards 2024
Time Out Hong Kong
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Join us at the party and witness the crowning of the city's best bar luminaries.

Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returns in its sixth year, promising a celebration of the city's vibrant drinking scene. Mark your calendars for the exciting announcement of winners on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, during a live ceremony that will be nothing short of spectacular. 

Join us at House Studio at Soho House Hong Kong, our official venue partner, for a night of revelry as we pay tribute to the creme de la creme of Hong Kong's bars. Rub shoulders with industry luminaries, groove to the pulsating beats spun by W Macau - Studio City's live DJ, and indulge in a sensory journey of tasty drinks and culinary delights.

We will kick off the celebration at 6.30pm and dance the night away until 11pm. Tickets are priced at $598 per person. Guests will be treated to live entertainment, a varied selection of canapés, and complimentary flowing drinks from our generous sponsors – Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Dewar's, Grey Goose, Perrier-Jouët, and London Essence.

The Time Out Bar Awards would not be possible without the support of our partner, OCBC Hong Kong, and the help of The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Tickets are in high demand, so secure yours today to avoid missing out on this fun event!

Watch this space for the reveal of the full lineup of nominees.

Brought to you by

Details

Event website:
www.zicket.co/events/time-out-hong-kong-bar-awards-2024-881688282387
Address:
Soho House
33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Price:
$598
Opening hours:
6.30pm-11pm

Dates and times

18:30Time Out Bar Awards 2024Soho House $598
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.