Zzura is a Sahara desert-inspired bar on Hollywood Road located in the former space of whisky joint TirtySix Bar & Co. Tucked away on the dark second floor of Amber Lodge is a hidden oasis that welcomes guests to an unexpectedly bright interior – designed by NC Design & Architecture, the same firm that created the interiors of Foxglove. The bar's design features clean, minimal, and polished desert hues of soft white and muted neutrals with peach undertones and contrasting pops of green and orange on the furnishings – a far cry from the intimate and dimly lit speakeasy-style bars in the city.

Familiar faces behind the bar include Tell Camellia co-owner Gagan Gurung and Princebir Singh, former head bartender of Zuma. Expect spice-infused cocktails highlighting Middle-Eastern flavours that include an easy-to-drink cocktail called Kafyar ($120) – made with Finnish low ABV spirit Kaska infused with Earl Grey Tea, blended with kaffir lime leaves syrup and lemon juice – and Around The Globe ($120) cocktail made with cumin-infused Brazilian cachaça Abelha, yuzu juice, and cumin syrup served with eye-catching, citrus-smoke filled edible bubble.