The Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returned for its sixth edition on May 21, turning the spotlight onto the fantastic talents from our city’s diverse bar scene. From the free-flow drinks and shiny awards to flying gummy bears and a couple of glasses broken in the excitement, our party was definitely one to remember.

If you couldn’t make it this year – or if you were too sloshed to remember most of the festivities – keep scrolling to check out the event highlights and best moments from the Bar Awards 2024.

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Penicillin and Lockdown's Santosh Dhakal mixing his signature drink, Stone Fence, behind the bar

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Guests watching Quinary’s Billy Choi create his drink, the Bubble Bobble

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Quinary's Billy Choi, Avenue 75's Michael Leung, and Penicillin's Santosh Dhakal

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Soho House's team mixing up the drinks at the Bar Award's second bar

This year, we invited a panel of seasoned professionals to choose winners from our list of Bar Awards nominees – namely, certified spirits educator Eddie Nara; the academy chair of 50 Best Bars, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, and wine and spirits director of Tasting Kitchen, John Ng; Hong Kong Jockey Club’s executive manager of racecourse marketing and entertainment, Elliot Tenzer; and Time Out Hong Kong’s very own editor-in-chief, Tatum Ancheta. Of our 14 revamped awards categories, eight were newly added to reflect the likes and needs of Hong Kong’s imbibers and bar scene professionals. Click here to check out this year’s winners!

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Winners of the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2024

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Time Out's Kaylie Smith with Bar of the Year winner, Bar Leone (from left: Trailblazer awardee Lorenzo Antinori, Bar Leone's bar manager Justin Villanueva, and Future Shaper awardee Taki Li)

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Time Out’s Kaylie Smith with Mostly Harmless’ Daniel Eun and Artifact’s Nish Vargas and J Frank, accepting the Bartender of the Year award on behalf of Ezra Star

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Bar Awards judge John Ng with the Best Restaurant Bar awardee, Qura Bar (Xavier Schaeffer and Gennaro Pucci)

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Bar Awards judge John Ng with the Timeless Bar Award winner, Quinary (Kai Ng, Antonio Lai, and Billy Choi)

Tuesday night saw us painting it red at the House Studio in Soho House Hong Kong, who kept us all fed and watered with free-flow wines and canapés – their sliders and falafels were a big hit. Our fabulous drinks sponsors gave us welcome drinks from Perrier-Jouët and brews from Yardley Brothers, while Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Dewar’s, Grey Goose, and London Essence made it possible for our Future Shaper nominees to create their special guest shift drinks all through the night. Palates needed sweetening as the night went on, so our ice cream counter was also wildly popular, featuring ice cream bon-bons from d.della in four flavours.

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Avenue 75’s Michael Leung, Bar Leone’s Taki Li, Argo’s Evan Mak, and Quinary’s Billy Choi

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Gavin Yeung receiving the Spirit of Hong Kong award for Kinsman

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Soho House Hong Kong's tasty sliders refuelling the attendees

We were treated to beautiful vocals from Hong Kong singer-songwriter Joya as she kicked off the party with a high-energy performance, while DJ Lucy from W Macau - Studio City spun tunes all night long. The party vibe was infectious and some of the best moments of the shindig included Kai from the Quinary Hong Kong giving out bar-top shots, and the Argo team receiving their award with their signature giant gummy bear mascot. If you didn’t get treated to one of Kai’s giant never-ending pours, we at least hope your drink got spiced up with some gummy bears from Argo’s boys!

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Joya kicking off the Bar Awards with a spirited performance

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Quinary's Kai Ng dishing out pours from the bar top

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | W Macau - Studio City's DJ Lucy spinning tunes for the crowd

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Argo's gummy bear mascot surprising the guests to accept their Bar Congeniality Award

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | Socio's Amir Javaid, The Old Man Hong Kong's and Dead Poets' Nikita Matveev, The Foundry Asia's Ian Fan, and The Old Man Hong Kong's Joshua Tan Yee Chong

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung | What can be better than trying drinks from the best of Hong Kong’s bar scene in a single event?

