Time Out Bar Awards 2024: Nominees and judging criteria

Find out who is in the running for this year's awards!

Excitement awaits at the sixth Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards! Thanks to the visionary personalities in Hong Kong's bar sector, the industry flourishes locally and gains prominence across Asia and beyond. This edition of the Time Out Bar Awards is dedicated to celebrating the 'Future Shapers' – the emerging leaders and innovators in Hong Kong's bar scene, acknowledging forward-thinking venues and influential figures shaping the future of bars.

This year, we're proud to introduce 14 revamped categories that embody the essence of our dynamic drinking culture. With the help of our expert critics, who daringly put their livers to the test, we've explored numerous sips, tripped over a few steps, and landed in the coolest bars to select this year's top contenders.

Join us as we crown the winners of the 2024 Time Out Bar Awards and mingle with the city's bar industry elite at the live ceremony on May 21, 2024. Secure your tickets now to be part of this memorable event!

Read below to discover the full lineup of establishments and industry influencers that have been shortlisted for the 2024 Bar Awards and learn about our selection process.

