TOHK Bar Awards 2024 nominees
Time Out Bar Awards 2024: Nominees and judging criteria

Find out who is in the running for this year's awards!

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Excitement awaits at the sixth Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards! Thanks to the visionary personalities in Hong Kong's bar sector, the industry flourishes locally and gains prominence across Asia and beyond. This edition of the Time Out Bar Awards is dedicated to celebrating the 'Future Shapers' – the emerging leaders and innovators in Hong Kong's bar scene, acknowledging forward-thinking venues and influential figures shaping the future of bars.

This year, we're proud to introduce 14 revamped categories that embody the essence of our dynamic drinking culture. With the help of our expert critics, who daringly put their livers to the test, we've explored numerous sips, tripped over a few steps, and landed in the coolest bars to select this year's top contenders.   

Join us as we crown the winners of the 2024 Time Out Bar Awards and mingle with the city's bar industry elite at the live ceremony on May 21, 2024. Secure your tickets now to be part of this memorable event! 

Read below to discover the full lineup of establishments and industry influencers that have been shortlisted for the 2024 Bar Awards and learn about our selection process. 

You can also vote for your favourite bars! From now until April 29, vote for Readers' Choice Award. See the full list of last year's Bar Awards winners. 

Time Out Bar Awards 2024 nominees

Bar of the Year
Photograph: Courtesy Argo

Bar of the Year

Beyond serving exceptional drinks, service, and remarkable ambience, this year's Best Bar Award will celebrate venues that offer unparalleled experiences and consistently pursue innovation. These establishments are led by influential individuals who are shaping the future of the city's bar culture.

Nominees:

Argo
DarkSide
Mostly Harmless
Bar Leone

Bartender of the Year   
2023 Bartender of the Year - Gagan Gurung I Photograph: Courtesy Tell Camellia

Bartender of the Year   

The Best Bartender award recognises the leading personality behind the bar, known for their exceptional service in Hong Kong's dynamic bar scene. They are truly the reason patrons return for more. This honour also celebrates their pioneering efforts and future-focused approach, reflected in their impactful programmes and forward-thinking initiatives throughout the year.

Nominees: 

Ajit Gurung (co-founder, The Savory Project)
Ezra Star (owner, Mostly Harmless)
Nikita Matveev (director of operations, The Old Man Hong Kong)
Simone Rossi (director of bars, DarkSide)

New: Rising Star Award
Best New Bar - Mostly Harmless I Photograph: Courtesy Mostly Harmless

New: Rising Star Award

The Rising Star Award has traditionally been given to an emerging talent in the cocktail scene. This year, we're changing things up by bestowing this honour to a recently opened venue that has already captured everyone's attention. In addition to offering a great cocktail programme, this establishment stands out with its distinctive atmosphere, design, personality, and service, setting it apart from other newly opened drinking dens in Hong Kong.

Nominees: 
Artifact Bar
Lockdown
Socio 
The Savory Project

New: Best Transportative Bar 
Photograph: Shutterstock

New: Best Transportative Bar 

The Transportative Bar Award celebrates the venue distinguished by an exceptional concept, creatively designed interiors, and diverse offerings, all designed to immerse patrons in an unparalleled drinking experience, be it a bygone era or a fictional realm.

Nominees: 
001
Artifact Bar
The Mixing Room by Iron Fairies
Qura

New: Best Al Fresco Bar 
Photograph: Shutterstock/ARTFULLY PHOTOGRAPHER

New: Best Al Fresco Bar 

This award recognises the premier destination bar that provides the finest views of Hong Kong's cityscape and harbour from scenic windows, rooftop, and al fresco surroundings. Guests can enjoy quality drinks, a fantastic ambience, a curated food menu, and a hospitable team.

Nominees: 
Aqua
Magistracy Dining Room's Botanical Garden
Cardinal Point
Wav Rooftop

Best Restaurant Bar
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best Restaurant Bar

This award recognises the watering hole where patrons come for great food and stay for expertly crafted cocktails. Helmed by a skilled mixologist, the bar offers diverse drinks and features a unique standout setup from the bar to the dining area.

Nominees: 
Dara
Jimmy's Kitchen
Qura
Salisterra

New: Future Shaper Award
Shutterstock

New: Future Shaper Award

This year celebrates the inaugural Future Shaper Award, honouring the bar personality who has not only made substantial strides in their career trajectory but has also captured the attention of industry veterans and peers due to their innovative skills and dynamic personality, poised to drive the bartending community forward.

Nominees: 
Billy Choi (assistant bar manager, Quinary)
Evan Mak (senior bartender, Argo)
Santosh Dhakal (group creative beverage director, Penicillin and Lockdown)
Taki Li (head bartender, Bar Leone)

New: Spirit of Hong Kong Award 
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua Luna

New: Spirit of Hong Kong Award 

The Spirit of Hong Kong Award celebrates the venue that encapsulates the essence of Hong Kong within its very DNA. From the sleek urban atmosphere to the vibrant fusion of flavours, these establishments not only serve up expertly crafted cocktails but also embody the spirit of this dynamic city, paying homage to its rich heritage and contemporary urban pulse.

Nominees: 
Avoca
DarkSide
Kinsman
Red Room

New: Best Innovative Bar 
Photograph: Shutterstock

New: Best Innovative Bar 

This year's new category, the Best Innovative Bar Award, recognises establishments at the forefront of sustainable and forward-thinking practices that extend beyond their menu. These bars prioritise eco-friendly initiatives, minimise environmental impact, and actively engage with the community, fostering repeat business and maintaining a solid industry reputation.

Nominees: 
Argo
Mostly Harmless
Penicillin
Socio

Best Cocktail Programme
Photograph: Shutterstock/Jacob Lund

Best Cocktail Programme

The award recognises a creative and innovative cocktail programme that embodies the bar's ethos, shares compelling narratives, and presents diverse drinks suited to every palate, from unique house creations to timeless classics.

Nominees: 
Room 309
Avoca
DarkSide
Gishiki Lounge

New: Bar Congeniality Award
Photograph: Shutterstock

New: Bar Congeniality Award

The Bar Congeniality Award acknowledges and appreciates the dedicated efforts of the bar team that consistently strives to deliver exceptional and memorable drinking experiences, thereby enhancing the enjoyment of their patrons and adding value to the industry.

Nominees: 
Argo
Artifact Bar
Bar Leone
Lockdown

Trailblazer Award
Photography: Calvin Sit

Trailblazer Award

The Trailblazer Award recognises an enterprising leader in the city's drinking scene who has propelled the industry forward and paved the way for others to follow, continuously shaping the bar landscape of Hong Kong.

The awardee will be revealed during the ceremony on May 21, 2024. 

New: Timeless Bar Award
Photograph: Shutterstock

New: Timeless Bar Award

The Timeless Bar Award recognises the venues that have become institutions in Hong Kong's drinking scene. These longstanding establishments have maintained their relevance despite the city's numerous changes and challenges, solidifying their status as enduring pillars of the local bar culture.

Nominees:
Lobster Bar and Grill
Quinary
The Old Man Hong Kong
The Pontiac

Readers' Choice
Photograph: Courtesy Argo

Readers' Choice

Just like in our previous Time Out Bar Awards, we can't put together this list without getting the lowdown from our readers about their go-to spots in the city. After all, their input matters the most when it comes to celebrating the best watering holes in town.

Have your say, and cast your vote here and help us crown your favourite drinking spot in town. 

The winner will be revealed during the ceremony on May 21, 2024. 

