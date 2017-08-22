A Dinner for Barcelona will raise money for victims of last week's terror attack

Last week, terrorism shook the world once again, causing tragedies in Barcelona and Cambrils. In light of these awful events, La Paloma is having 'A Dinner for Barcelona', in which 100 percent of the event’s profits will be donated to a non-profit association of Barcelona.

La Paloma has rallied 12 chefs from Hong Kong's and Philippines' Spanish restaurants and the Spanish Chefs Association in Asia to use their culinary skills to help those in need. Join the gang in a display of solidarity and Spanish pride on the evening of August 29 from 6pm onwards. Participating chefs include Riky Sabata and Jose Antonio Navarro Cotes of La Paloma, Alex Fargas of FoFo by el Willy, Ferran Tadeo of Catalunya, Miguel Gallo of Zafran and many more.

Food is $400 per guest and includes an eight-course tapas menu and two desserts. The menu food on offer includes mouthwatering tapas such as foie gras with smoked eel and green apple, and traditional Catalan codfish fritters and desserts such as rich crema Catalana. An additional $200 will get you free-flow wine, beer, sangria, cava and soft drinks.

