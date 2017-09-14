A pop-up from the past: Yum Sing Bar takes Hong Kong back to the 70s

Flares and novelty wigs at the ready. Yum Sing Bar is transporting Hongkongers back to a simpler time.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of Lee Garden One, the now-closed Yum Sing Bar is being recreated as a pop-up installation on September 18-21 and 25-27 at the Causeway Bay lobby mall. The original bar was a hotspot for more than three decades, so this trip down memory lane gives locals a chance to remember the beloved watering hole as well as giving younger generations a chance to experience some retro nightlife.

Designers have gone all out to recreate the atmosphere of the original bar, from the drinks down to the English clubhouse décor. Look forward to a one-night-only performance on September 20 featuring local singer Rosalie Carpio, who used to be a regular performer at the bar back in the day. Expect Carpio to serenade audiences with old-school ballads and belting out the likes of Sinatra’s New York, New York for nostalgic revelers.

Cocktails from the original menu are going on sale including the gin-based libation Lee Gardens Special and The Peak – a bourbon float. Other era-specific cocktails are also available so you’ll be well lubricated as you boogie your way through the night. Sam Sinha



6pm–11pm, September 18-21 and 25-27. 3/F Lobby, Lee Gardens One; facebook.com/leegardenonetosix