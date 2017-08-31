Another typhoon forecast to hit Hong Kong this weekend

The recent turbulent weather looks set to continue this weekend with the Hong Kong Observatory predicting the third tropical cyclone in two weeks could hit our city on Sunday. A T1 signal is possible tomorrow as a tropical depression moves closer.



Just last week typhoon Hato – the first T10 to hit Hong Kong in more than five years ­– passed through our SAR, causing significant flooding in many areas. See Time Out Hong Kong’s footage as the storm landed in Kennedy Town here. That was followed by tropical cyclone Pakhar last weekend, which caused a T8 signal to be raised and the cancellation of numerous flights.



Our advice? Hit the weekend hard on Saturday and then hunker down at home safe and prepared on Sunday. If you need some things to do during the storm, check out our guide for things to do indoors during a typhoon.