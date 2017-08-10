Gig of the week: Wow and Flutter Presents: The Weekend

Returning after a successful debut last year, Wow and Flutter present a three-day music festival chock full of Hong Kong’s brightest indie talent. Hailed by many as the 'Canto Clockenflap', this three-day festival features art, food, a craft market and family festivities. But, much like that other festival, it’s the music that's the real draw. The Weekend is bringing together an impressive roster of Hong Kong’s biggest indie names –Dear Jane, Supper Moment, GDJYB, Stranded Whale, Nowhere Boys and Rubberband to name but a few, will be playing across four stages. For fans of local rock music, attendance is a must.
Click here to buy tickets.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ