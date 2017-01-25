Netflix acquires worldwide rights to distribute Joshua Wong documentary

Online streaming service Netflix has just announced that they've acquired the worldwide rights to distribute 2017 documentary Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower to over 93 million members in 190 different countries. The documentary, which, over the past few days, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the USA and was directed by Joe Piscatella, centres around Hong Kong activist and local champion for democracy Joshua Wong. No release date for the documentary has been announced yet, so it could be a little while before it reaches our screens here.



“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower is a filmmaking triumph,” says Lisa Nishimura, Netflix's Vice President of Original Documentaries. “Piscatella has woven together the complex and inspirational story of an unlikely activist, whose acts of bravery and conviction need to be seen around the world. In an era where we are witnessing heightened civic participation and freedom of expression, we are pleased to offer a global platform for audiences to engage on these issues.”



Though the world is clamouring to know more about Wong, a key figure in 2014's Umbrella Revolution and one of the founding members of localist political party Demosistō, the big question is how well the documentary will do with local audiences. Watch this space...