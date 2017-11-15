New truffle-inspired dishes at CIAK In The Kitchen

It’s truffle time.

Everyone’s favourite funky underground fungus is back in season. Central’s Michelin-starred CIAK in the Kitchen has announced the arrival of the first white truffles of the season – like Christmas, this only comes once a year – which are adorning the Italian restaurant’s new autumn/winter dishes.

CIAK’s Alba white truffles are flown in exclusively from northern Italy and executive chef Valentino Ugolini, under the culinary direction of local legend Umberto Bombana, is giving liberal shavings to a diverse range of plates including the Angus beef carpaccio and a main of Milanese lamb chops. Even dessert isn’t safe – the snow peak made with chestnut and meringue is also getting the truffle treatment.

All dishes are priced at $380.