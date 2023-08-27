The most common offering is joss paper, also known colloquially as hell money. The sentiment behind this ceremonial offering is so that spirits won’t have to suffer any financial woes. It seems capitalism is alive and well (pun intended) even in the netherworld.

Joss paper at its most traditional and basic level is thin sheets made from rice or bamboo paper. These are then decorated with seals, designs, and motifs, mainly to show what the joss paper signifies. Even within the spirit world, the value of different currencies is distinctly classified. The three major varieties of hell money are copper, silver, and gold – clearly differentiated by the large metallic-coloured square printed on the cream joss paper. Silver joss paper is usually burned for ancestral spirits, while the golden variety is offered exclusively to gods and deities.

Even though the spirits of loved ones are on the forefront of most people’s minds during the Hungry Ghost Festival, lots of people across Hong Kong are kind enough to also remember the scores of spirits who don’t have anyone left to look after them by burning offerings. For this purpose, copper hell money – or simply called cash – is dedicated to spirits in general or spirits of the unknown.

Usually, you’ll see these joss papers simply being burnt in loose sheaths. But sometimes, those doing the offerings may also fold the papers so they are shaped like yuanbao ingots, an ancient Chinese form of currency. Each sheet would be rolled up and the ends tucked into the circular space, which displays the copper, silver, or gold section of the joss paper prominently on the top of the ingot.