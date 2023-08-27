Hong Kong
Timeout

Po Tai Hong paper offering shop in Sheung Wan
Photograph: Courtesy Joshua LinPo Tai Hong paper offering shop in Sheung Wan

What’s up with all the paper burning during the Hungry Ghost Festival?

From simple joss paper to elaborate designer goods, paper offerings are still an important part of Chinese ancestor worship

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Whenever the Hungry Ghost Festival rolls around, metal tins and mysterious scorch marks start appearing on roadsides across the city. Little piles of oranges accompanied by joss sticks can be found propped up outside buildings. Most tellingly, there’s usually a faint whiff of burning materials in the air and little ash clumps drifting everywhere. So, what’s the deal with all these old ladies burning stuff out in the streets?

Paper offerings for spirits

Why do people burn paper offerings during the Hungry Ghost Festival?
Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Lin

Why do people burn paper offerings during the Hungry Ghost Festival?

Ancestor worship is still a major part of Chinese culture – though the term is a bit of a misnomer, because this concept is closer to paying respects rather than a deified worship. It is believed that the gates of the underworld open during the Hungry Ghost Festival, and spirits are able to reenter the world of the living and visit their loved ones during this period. Chinese people will therefore burn paper offerings so their deceased relatives can receive otherworldly material goods and enjoy a comfortable afterlife.

Paper offerings: Money matters
Photograph: Shutterstock

Paper offerings: Money matters

The most common offering is joss paper, also known colloquially as hell money. The sentiment behind this ceremonial offering is so that spirits won’t have to suffer any financial woes. It seems capitalism is alive and well (pun intended) even in the netherworld.

Joss paper at its most traditional and basic level is thin sheets made from rice or bamboo paper. These are then decorated with seals, designs, and motifs, mainly to show what the joss paper signifies. Even within the spirit world, the value of different currencies is distinctly classified. The three major varieties of hell money are copper, silver, and gold – clearly differentiated by the large metallic-coloured square printed on the cream joss paper. Silver joss paper is usually burned for ancestral spirits, while the golden variety is offered exclusively to gods and deities. 

Even though the spirits of loved ones are on the forefront of most people’s minds during the Hungry Ghost Festival, lots of people across Hong Kong are kind enough to also remember the scores of spirits who don’t have anyone left to look after them by burning offerings. For this purpose, copper hell money – or simply called cash – is dedicated to spirits in general or spirits of the unknown.

Usually, you’ll see these joss papers simply being burnt in loose sheaths. But sometimes, those doing the offerings may also fold the papers so they are shaped like yuanbao ingots, an ancient Chinese form of currency. Each sheet would be rolled up and the ends tucked into the circular space, which displays the copper, silver, or gold section of the joss paper prominently on the top of the ingot.

Paper offerings: Modern variations
Photograph: Shutterstock

Paper offerings: Modern variations

Times have changed since the days of the simple metallic squares on joss papers, and more contemporary paper offerings include ones styled like legal tender bank notes (albeit depicting the deity who oversees hell, Lord Yama, instead of a president or founding father), or even credit cards and cheques. 

The practice of burning offerings of ‘monetary’ value has since evolved to encompass paper versions of pretty much any item that might be useful to spirits. More fanciful offerings can include papier-mâché clothes, houses (with or without accompanying papier-mâché servants), vehicles, luxury branded goods like Vuitton handbags, jewellery, and even modern appliances such as smartphones and electronic tablets. 

If you’re thinking of trawling the streets to spot people burning paper Rolex watches and convertible sports cars, however, you may be in for a bit of disappointment. The more elaborate paper offerings are usually burned in private ceremonies or funeral proceedings in cemeteries or funeral homes. Out on the streets, you’re most likely to see joss paper or ingots being offered.

Apart from the obvious craftsmanship and artistic aspects of joss paper and modern paper offerings, this Hungry Ghost Festival tradition – born out of love and concern for the deceased – also presents an insightful glimpse into the personal aspirations of Hongkongers.

Where to buy paper offerings and effigies

Zhun Shing Hong
Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Lin

Zhun Shing Hong

  • Shopping
  • Sai Ying Pun

Bedecked with lanterns and other paper trinkets hanging outside its doors, Zhun Shing Hong can be a bit of an Aladdin’s cave to look through. But just like a treasure trove, you’re sure to spot something interesting.

Read more
Po Tai Hang
Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Lin

Po Tai Hang

  • Shopping
  • Sai Ying Pun

Keep an eye out for some truly wacky paper offerings in Po Tai Hong. The Time Out Hong Kong team has spotted a full-sized slot machine before, and – in a very caring touch – even paper hearing aids.

Read more
Yuet Shing Hong
Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Lin

Yuet Shing Hong

  • Shopping
  • Sai Ying Pun

Yuet Shing Hong sells a large range of supplies for offerings and worship. If you’re not already overwhelmed by the floor-to-ceiling walls of incense choices, you’ll also find a variety of joss paper and modern paper offerings, such as those shaped like luxury cars.

Read more

