Tat Tak School
The most haunted school in the city. No, it’s not the premise of a really lame Scooby Doo episode. From 1931 until 1961, the school originally resided in the centuries-old Yu Kiu ancestral hall in Ping Shan, Yuen Long (now a declared monument), where it was believed to be one of those massacre sites during WWII. It moved to its current location in 1974, and when the facility closed in early 1998, rumour has it that the schoolmistress had committed suicide by hanging herself in the girls’ toilet while wearing a red dress, thus leaving behind a lingering red-clothed spirit – the source of many paranormal sightings over the years.