Canadian comic Russell Peters is kicking off the Asia leg of his world tour in Hong Kong, and very aptly on April Fool’s Day next year, no less. The last time he was in town was during his Act Your Age tour early last year, and it’ll be great to see his observational comedy on cultural and ethnic stereotypes again.

The multi award-winner was the first comedian ever to get a Netflix Original comedy special made, and is perhaps best known for his punchline imitating an Indian father “Somebody gonna get a hurt real bad.”

Tickets are priced at $799 and $999 for the fully seated show. The artist pre-sale begins on November 5 at 10am, while the Live Nation member pre-sale will start on November 6 at 3pm. General sales will then begin on November 7 at 3pm.