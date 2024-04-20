Time Out says

Experience the captivating performance of renowned dance artist Elsie Chau in Memory Trace of Western Chamber from April 18 to 20.

Drawing inspiration from the Chinese classic play, Romance of the Western Chamber, this creative dance explores the journey of Cui Ying-ying, a literary heroine known for challenging societal expectations. Produced by Unlock Dancing Plaza, the performance, distinguished by the work of acclaimed choreographer Ong Yong-lock and dramaturg Mann Chan, transforms Tai Kwun’s JC Cube into an evocative space for dance theatre. Chau artfully melds her personal stories with those of Cui, showcasing the resilient spirit of two women forging their own paths and navigating life's hurdles.

Tickets are available for $300, with discounts offered for multiple bookings across the Spotlight: A Season of Performing Arts series. Learn more about the programme through Tai Kwun’s official website and secure your spots online today.