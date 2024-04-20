Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Memory Trace of Western Chamber

  • Dance
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
Memory Trace of Western Chamber
Photograph: Courtesy Unlock Dancing Plaza
Advertising

Time Out says

This compelling solo performance underscores Tai Kwun's ongoing support for showcasing established and renowned female dancers.

Experience the captivating performance of renowned dance artist Elsie Chau in Memory Trace of Western Chamber from April 18 to 20.

Drawing inspiration from the Chinese classic play, Romance of the Western Chamber, this creative dance explores the journey of Cui Ying-ying, a literary heroine known for challenging societal expectations. Produced by Unlock Dancing Plaza, the performance, distinguished by the work of acclaimed choreographer Ong Yong-lock and  dramaturg Mann Chan, transforms Tai Kwun’s JC Cube into an evocative space for dance theatre. Chau artfully melds her personal stories with those of Cui, showcasing the resilient spirit of two women forging their own paths and navigating life's hurdles.

Tickets are available for $300, with discounts offered for multiple bookings across the Spotlight: A Season of Performing Arts series. Learn more about the programme through Tai Kwun’s official website and secure your spots online today.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Unlock Dancing Plaza

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.