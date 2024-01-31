The 7 best Shaw Brothers films
These Hong Kong gems inspired cult favourite movies like ‘Kill Bill’, so pay your respects to the OGs!
Hong Kong has always had a prolific film history – we were once the world’s third largest motion picture industry, only behind Hollywood and Indian cinema. Even though no pre-war film stock from Hong Kong still exist, films have actually been produced in the territories since the 1900s. When silent movies transitioned into sound motion pictures, the Shaw brothers were one of the first Chinese film producers to hop onto the trend.
From producing the first ever sound-on-film Chinese talkie Spring on Stage and the first Cantonese talkie Platinum Dragon, to moving their Shanghai base to Hong Kong and eventually kick starting the popular kung fu genre in film, it’s safe to say that founders Runme and Run Run Shaw have absolutely made an indelible mark on Hong Kong history with our largest movie studio at the time. Here are some of the best films from Shaw Brothers that every film buff should watch.
Movies by Shaw Brothers you should watch
Five Fingers of Death (1972)
Named King Boxer in Asia and released as Five Fingers of Death in the United States, this martial arts movie has Lo Lieh in the lead, an actor known for starring in various kung fu movies in the 60s and 70s – a precursor to Bruce Lee, if you will. The story follows Chi-hao, a young martial arts student who learns increasingly difficult manoeuvres in order to avenge his master. This film is responsible for the craze for kung fu films in the US during the 70s, and has been mentioned by Quentin Tarantino as one of his favourite movies of all time.
Master Killer (1978)
Also known as The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, this film stars Gordon Liu (as well as Lo Lieh in the role of the antagonist) and went on to cement him as a staple in martial arts movies. The plot is a highly fictionalised story of San Te, a legendary Shaolin martial artist. As a young student, he is radicalised by the brutality of the Manchu government and learns kung fu to fight for liberation. At the Shaolin temple, he makes his way through 35 chambers, each dedicated to one aspect of the fighting arts – watch the movie for yourself to find out what the 36th chamber is.
Five Deadly Venoms (1978)
One of the most popular martial arts films of its time, Five Deadly Venoms follows a martial arts student as he is sent on a mission by his dying master to locate five former disciples who have each developed their own lethal style of combat – known only as the Centipede, the Snake, the Scorpion, the Lizard, and the Toad, which are the five noxious creatures of Chinese folklore. The movie was so popular even overseas that the lead Chiang Shieng, along with actors Lu Feng, Sun Chien, Philip Kwok, Wai Pak, and Lo Mang, became known by international audiences as the Venom Mob.
Invincible Shaolin (1978)
Alternatively called North Shaolin vs. South Shaolin, this movie stars the aforementioned Venom Mob, and is one of the few collective Venom Mob films to star Wai Pak. Shaolin students have historically always had a rivalry with the Qing dynasty rulers, and this movie dramatises one such tale, where a Qing general hatches a plan to bring together martial arts experts from the Northern and Southern Shaolin factions under the guide of training the imperial troops but in reality, he seeks to pit them against each other so internal conflict between the factions will wipe each other out.
Clan of the White Lotus (1980)
Released as Fists of the White Lotus in North America, this film features one of cinema’s best anti heroes, the White Lotus – brother of the legendary Bak Mei (or Pai Mei, as he’s sometimes known). Following the death of his brother, White Lotus murders one of Bak Mei’s two assassins, but the survivor trains his technique in order to take revenge. Lo Lieh and Gordon Liu both turn in fantastic performances as White Lotus and Man Ting-hung, respectively, and the film is also known for its stunning fight choreography.
Crippled Avengers (1978)
Marketed in America as The Return of the Five Deadly Venoms, Crippled Avengers is indeed a Venom Mob film with the exception of Wai Pak. The plot follows four martial artists who have all suffered at the hands of a tyrannical sect leader known as the Black Tiger, and ended up handicapped in some way. Eventually, they band together to train under a master in order to take on the Black Tiger and his son, learning to make up for each other’s deficiencies. Once again, the fight scenes boast excellent choreography and the film in general is a lasting tribute to the spirit of kung fu and brotherhood.
Three Evil Masters (1980)
There’s not much morally grey area between good and evil in kung fu movies, and this is definitely the case in Three Evil Masters. Three villainous kung fu experts terrorise a village and are involved in all sorts of shady dealings, so the honourable master Jin Tien-yun (played by Chen Kuan-tai) confronts them, only to be severely beaten and have his martial arts academy taken from him. A new pupil nurses him back to health and receives Jin’s secret techniques in order to win back the school. The final showdown is a must-see for kung fu film lovers.