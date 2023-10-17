This black comedy may well make you weep a little through your laughter at how astutely the plight of the typical Hong Kong nuclear family is depicted. Lo Wai-man (Francis Ng) has spent all the money he can on a 20-year mortgage in a noisy city block. His wife is anxious and high-strung; his teenage son and daughter are grappling with adolescent issues; and his almost senile father needs taking care of. The single thing that calms the Lo family down when things get bad is the small portion of the sea they can see from their living room. But when this view is suddenly blocked by a massive billboard put up by their mysterious neighbour (Louis Koo), things go south, and fast.