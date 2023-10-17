1. Still Human 淪落人
Oliver Chan made her directorial debut with Still Human in 2018. Anthony Wong stars as Leung Cheong-wing, a paralysed man who hires a new domestic helper Evelyn Santos, played by Crisel Consunji in her film debut. The two strangers, each struggling with the curve balls thrown at them by life, grow to understand each other and themselves. This movie won three awards at the 38th Hong Kong Film Awards, and is Hong Kong’s first film with a migrant worker as the lead character – a fantastic work that highlights representation for one of our city’s most overlooked groups of people.