1. Diamond Hill by Kit Fan
Diamond Hill is Hong Kong poet Kit Fan’s debut novel, and though Fan is now based in the UK, his book is set in the eponymous area of Diamond Hill in 1987, when the area was Hong Kong’s last shanty town. The narrator Budhha is a recovering heroin addict who goes to stay in a Buddhist monastery in the neighbourhood – modelled after Chi Lin Nunnery. The grim, crumbling state of Diamond Hill is juxtaposed against the glitz of pre-handover Hong Kong’s financial success, where Buddha encounters a motley crew of characters. Fan deals with the themes of colonialism, identity, and displacement with a deft, darkly comic hand, enhanced by a lyricism that comes from his background in poetry.