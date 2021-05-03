New shows and movies on Netflix Hong Kong this month

Freshen up your watchlist this May with some of the newest and most addictive shows on Netflix Hong Kong. Prepare for zombie-filled action, heartwarming moments, and gripping stories that will make you (almost) regret staying up till 5am on a school night or work day. You know the drill – grab the popcorn, plonk yourself down on the couch, and let the binge-watching sessions commence.

RECOMMENDED: Need more entertainment? These iconic Hong Kong comedies from the 2000s and Stephen Chow classics will have you giggling in no time.