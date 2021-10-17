Hong Kong
Scary shows and movies to watch on Netflix this Halloween

Get your spook on at home

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
If you don't feel like venturing outside for Halloween but still want to honour the day, how about turning off the lights at home and let Netflix do all the scaring? From monstrous stories based on true events to frightening tales featuring all your worst nightmares, this list of shows and movies will have you sweating in all the wrong places this Halloween. Enjoy!

RECOMMENDED: If creatures and ghouls are not for you, check out these new shows and movies on Netflix this month.

Scary movies to watch on Netflix this Halloween

Don't Breathe

What happens when a house robbery goes wrong – for the robbers? When three delinquents attempt to rob a blind and helpless man's house in an abandoned neighbourhood, things quickly turned south as they realised that he was no ordinary man but a Gulf War veteran. As the robbers tried to escape without making a sound, they begin to discover the ghastly truth behind the house. Filled with heart-dropping moments and never-ending jumpscares, Don't Breathe is so intense that you might literally forget to take a breath.

Fear Street trilogy

In 1994, a group of teenage friends discover the terrifying truth behind a series of brutal murders that have haunted their town Shadyside for over the past 300 years – and it turns out that they may be the next targets. Based on  R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the Fear Street trilogy – split into three separate movies – will take its audience on a spine-chilling journey through the town’s sinister past, going from 1994 right back to 1666 where it all began.

Forgotten (Korean)

In this suspenseful Korean movie, the story follows Jin-seok and the dangerous path he takes as he investigates into the disappearance of his brother Yoo-seok, who returned home after missing for 19 days. Yoo-seok seems to have no recollection of what had happened, but Jin-seok could tell that the man who returned home was not his brother.

If you're looking for ghouls and monsters, this movie is not for you. But if jaw-dropping plot twists and dramatic scenes are what you're after, then we suggest adding this movie to your list right now.

Fractured

After a small accident on the road, Ray and Joanne rushed their daughter Peri to the emergency room. Passed out from a head injury and exhaustion, Ray wakes up to find his wife and daughter completely gone. The last thing he remembers was sending the pair down the elevator for a lab test, but when the hospital staff were questioned, there seemed to be no record or even a trace that Joanne and Peri were even here. The intensity of this movie will have you confused, scared, and hanging onto the edge of your seat as you uncover the movie's huge plot twist – not everything is as it seems.

Ghost Lab (Thai)

After a spine-chilling supernatural encounter, two medical doctors, Gla and Wee, find themselves with an insatiable drive to find a scientific explanation for ghosts and proof of the afterlife. Little did they know that their obsession would soon lead them down a reckless path as they begin to put their research and pursuit above friendship and their loved ones.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Set against the backdrop of 1980s Britain, Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is a true-crime documentary that uncovers the truth behind one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers, Dennis Nilsen. Featuring interviews from journalists, the police, survivors, and families of victims, as well as over 250 hours of unpublished recordings and – for the first time – the killer’s own voice, the documentary takes us into Nilsen’s world of how he became a cold-blooded murderer who prowled the streets of London.

Sabrina (Indonesian)

Creepy doll alert. Forget movies like Chucky and Annabelle. This haunting Indonesian film will have you running out the door quicker than you can say trick or treat. Dealing with the loss of her parents, a young girl attempts to conjure the spirit of her dead mother and surprise, surprise, all hell breaks loose as a life-threatening entity begins to take over. Yes, this sort of storyline does seem way overused, but with that eye-bulging doll and the fact that this movie is based on 'true' events, it just might work.

Tales from the Dark Part 1 & 2 (Hong Kong)

Let's be honest, Hong Kong's film industry isn't exactly known for making scary movies – although we've had many great ones – so when one does come along, it tends to attract a lot of attention. The Tales from the Dark is a two-part series compiled of six short stories, each one just as terrifying as the next. We won't give away any spoilers, but as the product of five of Hong Kong's most acclaimed film directions, you know quality is guaranteed with this one. Even if the storylines don't float your boat, it's still well-worth staying just to catch its star-studded cast in action.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

This one isn't a movie, but we'd be remiss to leave this one out. From the creator of The Haunting of Hill House – which should be enough to assure you of its scare factor – this supernatural horror series tells the story of a young governess who was hired to look after a man's niece and nephew at the family country house. But soon after arriving, she begins to experience strange occurrences, and the sinister history behind the estate begins to unravel. This is definitely not for the faint-hearted, but if you enjoyed the beautiful cinematography and the excellent performances by the cast of The Haunting of Hill House, you can expect nothing less from this one.

The Maid (Thai)

When a young housemaid named Joy gets hired to work in the lavish mansion of a wealthy couple, she starts to uncover her employers' secrets and finds herself being tormented by mysterious supernatural spirits. 

There's Someone Inside Your House

I mean, just the title alone should be enough to give you the heebie-jeebies. From the producers of Stranger Things and The Conjuring universe, There's Someone Inside Your House is a slasher horror movie based on American author Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The story follows Makani Young, who recently moved to a small town in Nebraska from Hawaii to finish high school. As the countdown to graduation begins, Young and her classmates start to realise they are being stalked by a serial killer who is after more than just a killing spree – he, or she, wants to expose all of their darkest secrets to the entire town. With a mysterious past of her own, Young and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.

#Alive (Korean)

A must-watch for fans of zombie-filled apocalypse movies. As a grisly virus rampages through the city, Joon Woo, a PC gamer who spends his days live-streaming from his apartment, must do everything he can to avoid being eaten alive. Like most zombie movies, the plot is fairly generic but the well-paced action and narrative, unmistakable jump scares, and surreal makeup work all combine to make this one of the most compelling watches of 2020 – and especially this Halloween.

