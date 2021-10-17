Scary shows and movies to watch on Netflix this Halloween

Don't Breathe
What happens when a house robbery goes wrong – for the robbers? When three delinquents attempt to rob a blind and helpless man's house in an abandoned neighbourhood, things quickly turned south as they realised that he was no ordinary man but a Gulf War veteran. As the robbers tried to escape without making a sound, they begin to discover the ghastly truth behind the house. Filled with heart-dropping moments and never-ending jumpscares, Don't Breathe is so intense that you might literally forget to take a breath.