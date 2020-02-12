Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Elu Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Central
elu spa
Photography: Courtesy elu spa
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

The Estonian word Elu, meaning life, was the inspiration behind the name of this Central boutique spa. Created to remind us that life should be enjoyed and that we deserve a pampering experience, Elu Spa strictly uses natural and organic products only and offers a wide range of beauty services including massages, facials, and waxing.

Details

Address:
7/F, Oriental Crystal Commercial Building
46 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2668 1381
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-8.30pm; Sat-Sun 11am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.