The Estonian word Elu, meaning life, was the inspiration behind the name of this Central boutique spa. Created to remind us that life should be enjoyed and that we deserve a pampering experience, Elu Spa strictly uses natural and organic products only and offers a wide range of beauty services including massages, facials, and waxing.
Elu Spa
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 7/F, Oriental Crystal Commercial Building
- 46 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2668 1381
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 11am-8.30pm; Sat-Sun 11am-8pm
Discover Time Out original video