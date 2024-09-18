Combining medical expertise, innovative technologies and cosmeceuticals, EstheClinic offers non-invasive and pain-free aesthetic treatments in Hong Kong. The brand, established in Paris by a family of doctors, is also present in Singapore and located in the heart of Central. Treatments range from permanent hair removal to anti-ageing, skin rejuvenation to cellulite removal and much more, using EstheClinic's own equipment which has been distributed to doctors and dermatologists throughout Europe.
