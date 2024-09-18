Subscribe
EstheClinic Sai Ying Pun
Photograph: Courtesy Chris Wong / EstheClinic
  • Health and beauty | Beauty salons
  • Sai Ying Pun

EstheClinic (Sai Ying Pun)

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

Combining medical expertise, innovative technologies and cosmeceuticals, EstheClinic offers non-invasive and pain-free aesthetic treatments in Hong Kong. The brand, established in Paris by a family of doctors, is also present in Singapore and located in the heart of Central. Treatments range from permanent hair removal to anti-ageing, skin rejuvenation to cellulite removal and much more, using EstheClinic's own equipment which has been distributed to doctors and dermatologists throughout Europe.

Details

Address
Shop F, G/F, King’s Hill, 38 Western Street
Hong Kong
