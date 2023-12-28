Festive wellness experiences at YUN WELLNESS

Time Out says

Treat yourself to some holiday pampering with one of their rejuvenating treatments

Nestled within Island Shangri-La, YUN WELLNESS is a luxurious, nature-inspired urban sanctuary that draws inspiration from Asian heritage to provide holistic and nourishing wellness experiences. This holiday season, YUN WELLNESS presents two festive packages, available from now until December 28, perfect for those seeking some well-deserved R&R after a year of hard work.

The Festive Embrace Warming Ritual ($2,800 per session) is just what you need for complete body rejuvenation. The treatment begins with a gentle and effective Tata Harper body peel that removes dead skin cells. Expert therapists then apply specially crafted seasonal warming oils and knead away any tension and stress, leaving your muscles relaxed. You can also take home the YUN body lotion, infused with essential oils of cinnamon, clove, and ginger, to keep your skin hydrated through the winter season and into the new year.

Don’t miss out on the Mid-Week Winter Indulgence promotion, which offers an additional 30 minutes to selected one-hour full body massage treatments ($1,650 per session) from Tuesdays to Thursdays.

Book your session today via their official website.