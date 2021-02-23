Located inside Wan Chai’s waterfront hotel, the Grand Hyatt, The Plateau Spa is a minimalist zen haven complete with residential suites (because you’ll never want to leave). Go for the signature hot stone plateau massage or the lymphatic drainage massage, and enjoy the panoramic harbour view from inside the treatment room and the infinity whirlpool bath.
Plateau Spa
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 11/F, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Rd, Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- Mon to Sun 10am-10pm
Discover Time Out original video