Plateau Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Wan Chai
    Photograph: Courtesy Plateau Spa
    Photograph: Courtesy Plateau Spa
Time Out says

Located inside Wan Chai’s waterfront hotel, the Grand Hyatt, The Plateau Spa is a minimalist zen haven complete with residential suites (because you’ll never want to leave). Go for the signature hot stone plateau massage or the lymphatic drainage massage, and enjoy the panoramic harbour view from inside the treatment room and the infinity whirlpool bath.

Address:
11/F, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Rd, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon to Sun 10am-10pm
