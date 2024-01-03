Star Plus Aesthetic Centre

Time Out says

Located on the 11th floor of Causeway Bay's Wellable Commercial Building sits a hidden gem that's been pampering patrons for over a decade. Star Plus is your go-to for personalised beauty solutions, from anti-ageing to skin tightening, hair removal, and body shaping. They take a tailored approach, carefully assessing your needs and customising treatments to suit your skin or physique. Their skin consultations kick off with an advanced AI analysis, uncovering any concerns and foreseeing your skin's future, ensuring you receive the right preventive care. The venue offers the latest in skincare innovation, utilising cutting-edge technology from around the globe. A must-try is their popular high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment using the fourth-generation Ultraformer MPT, known for its minimal downtime and risks, delivering targeted firming and rejuvenation for the face, jawline, and neck. They provide seasonal package promotions, so be sure to check with their clinic for the latest offer.