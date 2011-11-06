Time Out says

For the definition of luxury and lavish relaxation, look no further than the Peninsula Spa. Housed inside Hong Kong’s ‘grand old lady’, the spa’s design fuses traditional Chinese elements with contemporary flair featuring warm tones of marble, rustic woods, and textured granite. Signature treatments include Qi Balancing Meridian Massage and Margy’s Monte Carlo: Ultimate Radiance Aesthetic Facial, which transforms the skin by stimulating the production of new collagen that will leave the skin with a healthy and youthful glow.