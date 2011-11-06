Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Peninsula Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Peninsula Spa
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong Kong
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

For the definition of luxury and lavish relaxation, look no further than the Peninsula Spa. Housed inside Hong Kong’s ‘grand old lady’, the spa’s design fuses traditional Chinese elements with contemporary flair featuring warm tones of marble, rustic woods, and textured granite. Signature treatments include Qi Balancing Meridian Massage and Margy’s Monte Carlo: Ultimate Radiance Aesthetic Facial, which transforms the skin by stimulating the production of new collagen that will leave the skin with a healthy and youthful glow.

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong

Details

Address:
7/F, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2696 6682
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.