Established in 2018 by Yuki Wong, Weirdo Beauty implements targeted integrated treatments tailored to each individual’s lifestyle and skincare habits. Utilising a range of medical-grade professional equipment, techniques, and exclusive products – including the brand’s vegan and cruelty-free salon-grade Odriem range – Weirdo Beauty offers bespoke treatment plans to provide precise, fast, and efficient solutions for every skincare need.
Weirdo Beauty (Causeway Bay)
Hong Kong's independent targeted skin management specialist Weirdo Beauty opens HK Island flagship store
