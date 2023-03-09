Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Weirdo Beauty (Causeway Bay)

  • Health and beauty
  • Causeway Bay
  1. Weirdo Beauty
    Photograph: Courtesy Weirdo Beauty
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Weirdo Beauty
    Photograph: Courtesy Weirdo Beauty
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Hong Kong's independent targeted skin management specialist Weirdo Beauty opens HK Island flagship store

Established in 2018 by Yuki Wong, Weirdo Beauty implements targeted integrated treatments tailored to each individual’s lifestyle and skincare habits. Utilising a range of medical-grade professional equipment, techniques, and exclusive products – including the brand’s vegan and cruelty-free salon-grade Odriem range – Weirdo Beauty offers bespoke treatment plans to provide precise, fast, and efficient solutions for every skincare need.

Details

Address:
2701, 27/F, Sino Plaza
255-257 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!