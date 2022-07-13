A first look inside The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

See what's in store at the snazzy new hotel

Ocean Park's highly-anticipated new hotel is finally opening! Set to operate from July 18 onwards, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong offers sweeping sea views of the Southside, exquisite dining outlets, a 6,400sq ft kids' zone, a 60-metre outdoor infinity pool and much more. Keep reading for a sneak preview of what to expect at the new hotel.

