A first look inside The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

Ocean-view rooms and suites
There are a total of 425 rooms and suites at the hotel, each offering a panoramic ocean view of the Southside. The Balcony Oceanfront Lookout room, in particular, offers an unrivalled 270-degree view of the surrounding waters, as well as an oval bathtub for you to soak in bubbles while taking on sweeping views of Aberdeen. If you're looking for a fun staycation with the gang, there are two pool suites at the hotel each with a private pool and an expansive terrace that's ideal for cosy gatherings.