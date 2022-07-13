Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /6

A first look inside The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

See what's in store at the snazzy new hotel

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
&
Iris Lo
Advertising

Ocean Park's highly-anticipated new hotel is finally opening! Set to operate from July 18 onwards, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong offers sweeping sea views of the Southside, exquisite dining outlets, a 6,400sq ft kids' zone, a 60-metre outdoor infinity pool and much more. Keep reading for a sneak preview of what to expect at the new hotel.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for more things to do on the Southside? Follow our Wong Chuk Hang neighbourhood guide and get exploring!

Ocean-view rooms and suites
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Ocean-view rooms and suites

There are a total of 425 rooms and suites at the hotel, each offering a panoramic ocean view of the Southside. The Balcony Oceanfront Lookout room, in particular, offers an unrivalled 270-degree view of the surrounding waters, as well as an oval bathtub for you to soak in bubbles while taking on sweeping views of Aberdeen. If you're looking for a fun staycation with the gang, there are two pool suites at the hotel each with a private pool and an expansive terrace that's ideal for cosy gatherings. 

Dining outlets
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Dining outlets

The Fullerton is home to five dining concepts, four of which will be available when the hotel opens on July 18. These include Jade, a Cantonese restaurant under the helm of executive chef Lai Chi Shing; Satay Inn, known for its authentic Singaporean cuisine; Lighthouse Cafe for all-day dining and buffet; and Lighthouse Lounge, where guests can enjoy afternoon tea, cakes, coffee, and cocktails. The fifth restaurant, Giardino, an Italian restaurant with alfresco dining, is set to open later in August.

 

Advertising
Infinity pool
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Infinity pool

Who doesn't love an infinity pool? Blending seamlessly with the sea-view backdrop, the 60-metre outdoor infinity pool (3/F) is the perfect place to get snap happy while soaking up some rays at the poolside cabanas. If you're feeling peckish, there are also snacks and drinks available at the pool bar.

The Explorers Kids' Zone
Photograph: Joshua Lin

The Explorers Kids' Zone

The Explorers is a 6,400sq ft indoor play zone for kids aged one to 10. There are seven padded play areas with different themes for the little ones to explore, along with rope nets, slides, a jungle gym, and more.

Advertising
Coming soon...
Photograph: Courtesy The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel

Coming soon...

While the hotel will begin operations on July 18, there are several facilities that are yet to be available, including Italian restaurant Giardino, nine themed family rooms, an outdoor kids' area The Lagoon, and The Fullerton Spa. The hotel will also provide various guided tours and activities for guests to explore the areas of Southside, so stay tuned and come back to our page for more info soon! 

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.