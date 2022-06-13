Hong Kong
The Arca swimming pool
Photograph: Courtesy The Arca

Wong Chuk Hang: Ultimate Guide

Industrial chic, outdoor adventures, and a surprising array of restaurants and cafés — these are the best things to see, do, eat, and drink in Wong Chuk Hang.

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by Gayatri Bhaumik
A former industrial hub, Wong Chuk Hang, once boasted over 1,190 factories in the 80s. Now, many of the former industrial sites remain, but thanks to some gentle gentrification, many of these have been turned into cool studios and showrooms, spacious restaurants, hotels, galleries and more, which turns the area into one of Hong Kong’s hottest neighbourhoods. With plenty of exciting projects cropping up, this Southside neighbourhood is a must-visit destination.

Jump to a section:
EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What's Wong Chuk Hang known for?
Previously an industrial hub filled with warehouses and factories, Wong Chuk Hang is now very much an up-and-comer with all sorts of businesses taking advantage of the expansive commercial spaces and lower rents. 

Why do the locals love it?
There’s a lot of street-cred that comes with having been au fait with Wong Chuk Hang before it became cool. Of course, there are also the converted industrial spaces, interesting businesses, and the gorgeous Aberdeen waterfront.

How do I get to Wong Chuk Hang? 
It’s easier than ever to get to this Southside district thanks to the opening of the Wong Chuk Hang MTR. Simply jump on the South Island Line at Admiralty and you’ll be here in about 10 minutes. 

Map of Wong Chuk Hang

If you only do one thing 
Check out the breweries where Hong Kong’s craft beer scene began and sip on some artisanal brews. 

Where to eat
Africa Coffee & Tea I Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Where to eat

Wong Chuk Hang’s formerly lacklustre dining scene is coming into its own these days as eateries take advantage of the area’s cool industrial vibe and ample space. You might need to go on a bit of a hunt to find these restaurants, but they’re worth it. 

Tucked away in an unlikely commercial building, Africa Coffee & Tea brings a touch of the continent’s vibrant culture to Hong Kong. The menu – which features classic bites like jollof rice, South African ribs, and Rolex, a classic Ugandan wrap made with chapati, eggs, and veggies — is paired with stunning waterfront views and, of course, deliciously rich coffee and tea. This lively spot is part restaurant, bar, and event space, so there’s always something happening.

Photograph: Courtesy The Loft

Wong Chuk Hang has also become a destination for ghost and test kitchens, with many homegrown restaurant brands flocking here to create expansive kitchens where they can experiment with aplomb. The Loft is where Pirata Group tests its wares on diners. The light-filled 4,000sq ft space offers tastes of its popular international restaurants — think Chaiwala, Pici, and Tokyolima — in a rustic, industrial-esque setting of rattan chairs and mid-century furnishings. But, it’s the Italian-inspired café on the ground floor that thrills local office workers with stuffed focaccias, slices of pizza, and delicious salads.

For a bit of comfort food, try Beef & Liberty or Aberdeen Fish Market Yee Hope Seafood Restaurant. The former specialises in decadent burgers — including a delightful falafel option for the vegos — while the latter takes advantage of the fresh seafood from the Aberdeen waterfront to whip up feasts of Cantonese-style dishes.

Where to drink 
Photograph: Courtesy Sensory Zero

Where to drink 

From cafés to hip craft breweries in industrial warehouses, Wong Chuk Hang has something for anyone with a thirst to quench. 

Start with two of the biggest names in the Hong Kong beer industry — Young Master Brewery and Black Kite Brewery. The first is one of the city’s most popular microbreweries and offers a selection of year-round classics — they’re particularly strong on IPAs, lagers, and pilsners — seasonal beers infused with local ingredients, and one-off collaborations. The second brews a menu of artisanal beers — ales, porters, and wheats — as well as surprise flavours, including a bacon-infused brew. Both breweries also offer occasional tours and cater for private events.

Photograph: Courtesy Young Master Brewery

For a different type of brew, Sensory Zero is an airy coffee house that whips up artisanal coffees and light bites. The in-house roastery does a refreshing cold nitro coffee that pairs well with one of the baguette sandwiches — though the speciality is Japanese-inspired eats. 

Where to shop
Photograph: Courtesy Hula

Where to shop

Many of Hong Kong’s homegrown retail concepts are taking advantage of Wong Chuk Hang’s industrial architecture to create spacious showrooms where they can keep plenty of stock and let customers browse in comfort. And, there’s a bit of something for everyone. 

Having made a name for itself as Hong Kong’s green fashion digital retailer, Hula now has a 3,500sq ft space spilling with designer clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories from over 750 international brands at up to 95 percent off retail. Looking for environmentally-friendly options for kids who outgrow their clothes fast? Retykle specialises in preloved and off season designer clothes, shoes, and accessories for babies and children. 

For new fashion, Edit curates contemporary womenswear that is minimalist with a hint of romance and drama in its sculptured pieces. Hong Kong’s ‘in-the-know’ fashionistas head here for ruffled shirts, dresses with asymmetrical hems, and peplum tops, all of which are beautifully structured. 

Outdoorsy types will also find plenty to shop in Wong Chuk Hang. APA Outdoor Shop has everything you need to tackle outdoor adventure in the city, from SUP boards and kayaks to camping gear and trekking equipment. 

Photograph: Courtesy Float Captain

Bringing a hint of surf culture to Hong Kong, Float Captain is a surfing lifestyle store inspired by the laid back coastal vibes of California and Hawaii. This is the spot to pick up surfboards, wax, apparel, and more. 

Rounding out the al fresco trifecta, Modern Classic Bicycle Company caters to cycling enthusiasts with vintage and modern bikes, and a whole range of accessories—they also offer maintenance and repairs. 

Things to do and places to see
Photograph: Courtesy de Sarthe Gallery/Mak2

Things to do and places to see

From art explorations and wellness experiences, Wong Chuk Hang is now home to a wealth of experiences to keep visitors busy. 

Get your adrenaline flowing at Attic V Rock Climbing, a climbing spot that lets guests of all ages and abilities learn to climb in a safe, climate-controlled environment with numerous bouldering walls offering 100 routes. 

Art enthusiasts are spoiled for choice in Wong Chuk Hang. Start at Rossi & Rossi, which specialises in art and antiques from India and Southeast Asia and works with major museums like the Met in New York. A famous international gallery, De Sarthe’s Wong Chuk Hang showroom is a 10,000sq ft space with a collection of impressionist, modern, and contemporary works. For something different, Blindspot Gallery focuses on photography and image-based art from international artists.

Fancy getting creative yourself? Create your own masterpiece at Artjamming, a 2,000sq ft indoor studio where you’re given a canvas and “unlimited paint buffet” to unleash your inner artist. If paints aren’t your thing, head to Lump Studio to create your own ceramic item from clay by learning to throw and hand-build everything from cups and plant pots to trinket dishes.  

Photograph: Courtesy Red Doors Studio

For wellness warriors, Red Doors Studio offers a wealth of experiences, from gong baths and mindfulness sessions to Kundalini yoga. Those that prefer a little more activity can try Flex Studio, which offers classes in yoga, Xtend Barre, and Pilates. Need to tend to your talons? Urban Chillez Nail Bar is a hidden gem of a nail bar that offers eco-friendly mani-pedis and trendy nail art. 

Branding itself an ‘ambassador of Italian wines, food, crafts, and lifestyle’, Casa Certa is a place for people to bond over all things Italian. Founder Keti Mazzi has built relationships with authentic Italian suppliers to curate a collection of decadent Italian food, wines and more. Browse the collection of cheese, meats, booze, and more, and perhaps pull up a chair for one of their tasting events. 

Where to stay 
Photograph: Courtesy Arca

Where to stay 

Offering some of the newest digs in town, The Arca is a chic bolthole that’s ideal for Instagrammable stays. Creative design is everywhere here, as are incredible views of the Aberdeen harbour, but we dare you to tear yourself away from the rooftop bar and infinity pool. Esdras Ochoa, of 11 Westside fame, is opening 1st & Beaudry here this summer. 

Capitalising on Wong Chuk Hang’s industrial heritage, *Ovolo Southside is a warehouse conversion filled with artsy graffiti and installations — and they specialise in moreish vegetarian cuisine. Want an off-the-beaten-path stay? AirBnb has a host of gorgeous loft apartments and houseboats available for rent.

(*Ovolo Southside is currently serving as a quarantine hotel and is not open to guests until further notice.)

Other neighbourhood guides

