Industrial chic, outdoor adventures, and a surprising array of restaurants and cafés — these are the best things to see, do, eat, and drink in Wong Chuk Hang.

A former industrial hub, Wong Chuk Hang, once boasted over 1,190 factories in the 80s. Now, many of the former industrial sites remain, but thanks to some gentle gentrification, many of these have been turned into cool studios and showrooms, spacious restaurants, hotels, galleries and more, which turns the area into one of Hong Kong’s hottest neighbourhoods. With plenty of exciting projects cropping up, this Southside neighbourhood is a must-visit destination.

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What's Wong Chuk Hang known for?

Previously an industrial hub filled with warehouses and factories, Wong Chuk Hang is now very much an up-and-comer with all sorts of businesses taking advantage of the expansive commercial spaces and lower rents.

Why do the locals love it?

There’s a lot of street-cred that comes with having been au fait with Wong Chuk Hang before it became cool. Of course, there are also the converted industrial spaces, interesting businesses, and the gorgeous Aberdeen waterfront.

How do I get to Wong Chuk Hang?

It’s easier than ever to get to this Southside district thanks to the opening of the Wong Chuk Hang MTR. Simply jump on the South Island Line at Admiralty and you’ll be here in about 10 minutes.

Map of Wong Chuk Hang



If you only do one thing

Check out the breweries where Hong Kong’s craft beer scene began and sip on some artisanal brews.