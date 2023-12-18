Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mondrian Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Mondrian Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong KongHarbour Suite
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Mondrian Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Mondrian Hong Kong Avoca
    Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong Avoca
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Mondrian Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong Carna by Dario Cecchini
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Mondrian Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Mondrian, renowned for its presence in cultural hubs worldwide, debuts in Greater China with the newly launched Hong Kong hotel. Located conveniently near West Kowloon Cultural District, it offers stunning views of Victoria Harbour and access to TST's key attractions. The hotel showcases contemporary architecture with visionary lobby design by Karin Krautgartner, featuring innovative art and installations. Choose from 324 rooms, including 12 two-bay suites, thoughtfully designed to evoke Hong Kong's rich heritage. Expect progressive cultural programming, reflecting the vibrant essence of the city, and exciting events on the 40th floor rooftop. Indulge in dining experiences at Carna, the first Asian outpost of Dario Cecchini's Italian steakhouse, or head to Avoca, the lively cocktail bar on the 38th floor.

Details

Address:
8A Hart Ave, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3550 0388
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.