Mondrian Hong Kong

Time Out says

Mondrian, renowned for its presence in cultural hubs worldwide, debuts in Greater China with the newly launched Hong Kong hotel. Located conveniently near West Kowloon Cultural District, it offers stunning views of Victoria Harbour and access to TST's key attractions. The hotel showcases contemporary architecture with visionary lobby design by Karin Krautgartner, featuring innovative art and installations. Choose from 324 rooms, including 12 two-bay suites, thoughtfully designed to evoke Hong Kong's rich heritage. Expect progressive cultural programming, reflecting the vibrant essence of the city, and exciting events on the 40th floor rooftop. Indulge in dining experiences at Carna, the first Asian outpost of Dario Cecchini's Italian steakhouse, or head to Avoca, the lively cocktail bar on the 38th floor.