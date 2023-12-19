Mondrian Hong Kong is now open in Tsim Sha Tsui

The group has eleven properties worldwide, and the newly opened hotel in Hong Kong marks the first Mondrian to launch in Greater China.

If you're planning a holiday in Hong Kong and looking for a new hotel to book this season, consider adding the recently opened Mondrian Hong Kong to your must-try list. Located in Tsim Sha Tsui, the hotel under hospitality company Ennismore opened on December 18 and is now accepting bookings for the festive season.

Mondrian is renowned for its presence in sought-after cultural hubs worldwide, including Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, and Doha. The recently launched hotel in Hong Kong marks the brand's debut in Greater China. Situated conveniently near the West Kowloon Cultural District, the hotel offers breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour and easy access to TST's key attractions.

Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong

The hotel invites guests to experience contemporary architecture, featuring a visionary lobby design by Karin Krautgartner that showcases innovative art and installations from talented local and international artists. Guests can book from a selection of 324 rooms, including 12 two-bay suites, each thoughtfully designed to evoke a sense of history and pay homage to Hong Kong's rich heritage.

Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong

Mondrian Hong Kong will be devoted to offering hospitality with art and soul, drawing inspiration from people. This commitment will be reflected in their progressive cultural programming, highlighting artwork that embodies the vibrant essence of the city. Additionally, their 40th floor rooftop space is set to host a diverse array of exciting cultural events and innovative performances.

Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong Carna by Dario Cecchini

For dining experiences, the hotel is launching the first Asian outpost of celebrity chef Dario Cecchini’s Italian steakhouse Carna. Located on the 29th floor of the hotel, diners can enjoy its famed nose-to-tail concept in luxurious surroundings designed by internationally celebrated designer Joyce Wang. For a vibrant and energetic atmosphere, head to Avoca, the destination cocktail bar on the 38th floor, where DJ beats and delectable comfort food await.

Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong Avoca

Ready to book a room? Check out their introductory offer, featuring a one-night stay in a room or suite, welcome treats, a special gift, and cocktails at Avoca. You'll also receive complimentary tickets for two to M+ exhibitions.



Mondrian Hong Kong is located at 8A Hart Ave, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. Visit their official website to know more.

