Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mondrian Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong KongHarbour Suite

Mondrian Hong Kong is now open in Tsim Sha Tsui

The group has eleven properties worldwide, and the newly opened hotel in Hong Kong marks the first Mondrian to launch in Greater China.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

If you're planning a holiday in Hong Kong and looking for a new hotel to book this season, consider adding the recently opened Mondrian Hong Kong to your must-try list. Located in Tsim Sha Tsui, the hotel under hospitality company Ennismore opened on December 18 and is now accepting bookings for the festive season. 

Mondrian is renowned for its presence in sought-after cultural hubs worldwide, including Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, and Doha. The recently launched hotel in Hong Kong marks the brand's debut in Greater China. Situated conveniently near the West Kowloon Cultural District, the hotel offers breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour and easy access to TST's key attractions.  

Mondrian Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong

The hotel invites guests to experience contemporary architecture, featuring a visionary lobby design by Karin Krautgartner that showcases innovative art and installations from talented local and international artists. Guests can book from a selection of 324 rooms, including 12 two-bay suites, each thoughtfully designed to evoke a sense of history and pay homage to Hong Kong's rich heritage. 

Mondrian Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong

Mondrian Hong Kong will be devoted to offering hospitality with art and soul, drawing inspiration from people. This commitment will be reflected in their progressive cultural programming, highlighting artwork that embodies the vibrant essence of the city. Additionally, their 40th floor rooftop space is set to host a diverse array of exciting cultural events and innovative performances.

Mondrian Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong KongCarna by Dario Cecchini

For dining experiences, the hotel is launching the first Asian outpost of celebrity chef Dario Cecchini’s Italian steakhouse Carna. Located on the 29th floor of the hotel, diners can enjoy its famed nose-to-tail concept in luxurious surroundings designed by internationally celebrated designer Joyce Wang. For a vibrant and energetic atmosphere, head to Avoca, the destination cocktail bar on the 38th floor, where DJ beats and delectable comfort food await. 

Mondrian Hong Kong Avoca
Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong KongAvoca

Ready to book a room? Check out their introductory offer, featuring a one-night stay in a room or suite, welcome treats, a special gift, and cocktails at Avoca. You'll also receive complimentary tickets for two to M+ exhibitions. 

Mondrian Hong Kong is located at 8A Hart Ave, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. Visit their official website to know more.  

Recommended stories:
Temple Street night market: Hong Kong's revamped attraction officially kicks off
Hong Kong ranked in Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations 2023
The first-ever digital aquarium opens at Airside

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.  

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.