The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend is finally back after three long years! Open for registration from November 28, 2022, to January 6, 2023, the fun run welcomes runners of all ages and abilities – including wheelchair participants and people with disabilities – to don their brightest and most magical Disney look and race around everywhere from the red brick road on Main Street, U.S.A. to the iconic archway of the Castle of Magical Dreams. As participants race around different parts of the resorts, Disney characters will also be dressed in their all-new 100th-anniversary outfits to celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder and help cheer on the runners! All runners will be able to take home themed runner packs, which include a Disney-themed running tee, a race bib and buttons, and a themed mask. Those who complete the race will also receive a medal upon completion of the race. Taking place on March 18 to 19, 2023, the Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2023 will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Hong Kong Federation of Handicapped Youth.