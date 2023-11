Everything you need to know about the happiest place on Earth

Hong Kong is one of six cities in the world to have a Disneyland to call its own. Whether you’re looking to book one of the lavish rooms at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel and spend a Mickey-approved holiday with the whole family, or you’re just itching for an afternoon seeking thrills on Hyperspace Mountain and other Disneyland rides, this park is a fun and magical escape from the hustle and bustle of the rest of Hong Kong.

So, if you’re looking to pay the park a visit, here’s everything you need to know – from how to get the cheapest Hong Kong Disneyland tickets to information on opening hours, must-see attractions and seasonal events.

