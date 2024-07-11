Just ahead of International Drag Day which falls on July 16, cabaret-themed bar Maggie Choo’s will be hosting a vibrant evening of drag performances with 711 Degrees: Glitz, Glam, and Heat.

A few months ago, Taiwanese American queen Nymphia Wind made history as the first East Asian winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, so a host of Taiwan’s most gorgeous queens will be making their debut performances in Hong Kong to celebrate these dual events.

Expect an hour-long theatrical experience from six of Taiwan’s most renowned drag queens – Hannah, Tiffany, Yugee, Cummela, Victoria, and Draggy – each bringing their own unique style and energy to the stage. DJ Kai, who was crowned the 2023 DJ of the Year, will also be at the deck spinning tunes to elevate the glitzy evening to new heights. For maximum enjoyment, there will be limited tables arranged in Maggie Choo’s, with tickets ranging from $4,000 for three guests to $10,000 VVIP sofa tables for seven guests right next to all the action.