Hong Kong
Eaton HK launches a month-long Pride Festival

  • LGBTQ+
  • Eaton HK, Jordan
Celebrate Pride Month with staycations, film screenings, exhibitions, and fun rainbow cocktails

Celebrating diversity and inclusion through Pride Month, Jordan’s Eaton HK is welcoming the queer community with ‘Queer Kin, Love Walks In’, a series of activations until July 1, 2022. Inspired by Dorian Corey, star of the 1991 documentary Paris Is Burning, Eaton HK’s director of culture, Joseph Chen, curated this year’s festivity with the aim of creating a safe space for the community who are looking for family and a place to be themselves.  

The month-long celebration starts with an opening ceremony on June 10, followed by film screenings and talks about gender and sexuality fluidity until June 12, including the 1996 documentary Yang ± Yin: Gender in Chinese Cinema, queer shorts by City University of Hong Kong’s creative media student, and Minorities within Minorities screening series in collaboration with Planet Alley, among others. 

Those who want to learn about the art of drag and get hands-on experience on make-up application, styling, and dance techniques can catch the two-day Way to Extravaganza Drag Workshop by Drag Jam happening on June 18 and 19 at 2pm. Meanwhile, those looking to meet like-minded people should catch the Speed-Rainbow Friendship-Dating that’s taking place on June 25, from 2pm to 5pm, and the Fag-ulous Creatures party at 8pm, where participants from the drag workshops can perform.  

The festival will be closing with an all-day affair on July 1, featuring Queer Graduation Day co-organized with Gay Games Hong Kong (GGHK) in partnership with Quarks and Queer Straight Alliance. The programme will commence with a fab ceremony, workshops, and A Queer Prom Party in the Music Room, where guests can enjoy beats from live DJs, drag performances, and a prom crowning contest. 

Tickets for the programmes start at $53. Portions of all ticket sales will be donated to two local queer organizations, Gender Empowerment, a group that supports transgender people and their families, and Migrant Pride, a group promoting the rights and welfare of queer migrant workers. 

From June 13 to July 10, people who want to book accommodations in the hotel can take advantage of their annual Pride Month staycation package (from $845 per night), which includes one night’s accommodation, Terrible Baby rainbow cocktails crafted by head mixologist Axel Gonzalez, a recovery breakfast buffet for two at The Astor, complete with complimentary in-room gourmet rainbow treats and three days free access to the GagaOOLala LGBTQ+ film screening platform. For an additional $200, guests can join any of the activations happening during their stay. 

To secure your spots, book your tickets available from this link. Hotel accommodations must be booked directly at Eaton HK’s website

Tatum Ancheta
Tatum Ancheta

Eaton HK
380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong
www.eatonworkshop.com/hotel/hong-kong
2782 1818
eatonhk@eatonworkshop.com

