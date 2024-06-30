Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pride events and staycation at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

  • LGBTQ+
  • Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, North Point
Pride events at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Advertising

Time Out says

Head to the second floor of Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong to find their glass corridor transformed into a hallway of rainbows – this spot, along with the rainbow wall at their rooftop pool, is perfect for capturing those Pride Month selfies. Local artist Pei Chung’s queer-themed watercolours will also be on display until the end of the month.

Aside from these installations, the hotel is also offering an Urban Pride Getaway staycation from June 21 to 22, which includes a guided walk through Central and Sheung Wan that discusses Hong Kong’s LGBTQ+ history and activism, as well as breakfast buffet for two at The Farmhouse the next morning. This special staycation package starts from $1,870 and requires booking by emailing hkgct.guestservices@hyatt.com

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.